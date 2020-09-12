HC Wainwright Increases Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $67.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $406,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

