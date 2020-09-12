Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 175.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

