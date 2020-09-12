Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRL. Cfra boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.
In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,635 shares of company stock worth $8,630,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
