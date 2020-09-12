Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRL. Cfra boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,635 shares of company stock worth $8,630,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.