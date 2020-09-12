Hub24 Ltd (HUB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 16th

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Hub24’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is A$10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

