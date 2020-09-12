Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Huize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Huize stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Huize has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83.
Huize Company Profile
Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.