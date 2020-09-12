Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Huize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Huize stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Huize has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.02% of Huize at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

