Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 8,156,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

