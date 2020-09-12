HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,540 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for about 0.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of HUYA worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HUYA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HUYA by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

