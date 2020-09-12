iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Up 0.7%

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.00. 1,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27.

iA Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

