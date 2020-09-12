Independent Research Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.23 ($13.21).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €10.78 ($12.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

