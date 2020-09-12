Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $126.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,007,000 after buying an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,351,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

