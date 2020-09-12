Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $453,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $817,000.

