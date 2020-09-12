Insider Buying: Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Purchases $102,800.28 in Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Daniel Rubin acquired 29 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $580.87.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

