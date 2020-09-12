Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Buys $25,800.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,355.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Charles Theuer bought 30,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09.

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Theuer purchased 100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Charles Theuer acquired 15,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Charles Theuer bought 9,895 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.50.

TCON stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.