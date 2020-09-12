Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Northland Securities cut Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.15.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.