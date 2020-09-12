Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.46-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $442-442 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.62 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

Shares of IPAR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.86.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

