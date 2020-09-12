Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.39 on Friday, hitting $315.00. The company had a trading volume of 955,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,545. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

