Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

BofA Securities lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $760.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $725.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $680.52.

ISRG opened at $702.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $699.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

