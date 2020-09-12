iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 372,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 74.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

