iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 45.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

