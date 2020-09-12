iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 8,246,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 2,163,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after buying an additional 394,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.59. 1,715,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,726. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

