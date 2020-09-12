iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 524.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,366. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

