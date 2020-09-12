Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $246.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.60 million and the lowest is $241.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $221.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 745,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,737. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $15,717,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $10,736,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

