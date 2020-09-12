Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.79. 807,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,690. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

