Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netstreit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit