Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netstreit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

