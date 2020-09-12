Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

JMPLY opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.59.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.