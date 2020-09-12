Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 154,244 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,396,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,199,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 388,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 334,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,227. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

