Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,949 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSE MNP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

