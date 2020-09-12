Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,161,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

