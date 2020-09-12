Kava.io Price Tops $2.82 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $94.46 million and $15.85 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00027149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007788 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

