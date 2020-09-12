KBR, Inc. (KBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 1.29. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

