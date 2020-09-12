KBR, Inc. (KBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 1.29. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Dividend History for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit