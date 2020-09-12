KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 165,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,566 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 308.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 73.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 79,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 8,370,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

