Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 17,232,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

