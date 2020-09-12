L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.63.

LHX opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in L3Harris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,538,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 190,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 121.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

