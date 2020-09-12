Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.99. 1,726,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

