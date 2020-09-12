Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 139.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 181.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,958. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

