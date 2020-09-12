Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

LMRK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

