Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.39.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit