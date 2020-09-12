Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.39.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

