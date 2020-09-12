Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.39.

LB opened at C$29.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

