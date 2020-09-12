Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.39.

LB opened at C$29.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit