Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,787 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

