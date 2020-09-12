Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 675 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. 3,196,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

