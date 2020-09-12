Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

