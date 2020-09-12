Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.