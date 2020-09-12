Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 583 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 678.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.15. The stock had a trading volume of 983,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

