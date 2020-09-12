Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Msci during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $339.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,334. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.25. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,915. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

