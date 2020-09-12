Level One Bancorp’s (LEVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

LEVL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

