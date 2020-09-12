LikeCoin Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $392,566.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.04914466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00053589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

