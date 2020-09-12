Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Linde by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 99.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

LIN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.17. 1,382,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

