Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

