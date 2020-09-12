Livenodes Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00443128 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009550 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006691 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Livenodes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

