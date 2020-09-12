LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price upped by Stephens from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.